Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $940,000 Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in LKQ were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in LKQ by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 122,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in LKQ by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,683 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,554,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,387,000 after purchasing an additional 540,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in LKQ by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LKQ. Raymond James increased their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research increased their price target on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $56.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.15. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $60.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

