Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $11,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,644,000 after buying an additional 787,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,775,000 after buying an additional 133,209 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,263,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,433,000 after buying an additional 361,493 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,500,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,580,000 after buying an additional 241,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,502,000 after purchasing an additional 210,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $90.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.43. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.19.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.