Retirement Planning Group Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Retirement Planning Group lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,751 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 559,049 shares of company stock valued at $189,721,672. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $330.08 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $209.11 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $316.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.74. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

