NuWave Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

NuWave Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 64.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 26.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 80,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 326.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 19.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 171.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

PACCAR stock opened at $82.45 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.17. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

