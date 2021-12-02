Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QSR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.61.

QSR stock opened at $54.35 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.35.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 87.60%.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

