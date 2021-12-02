NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 1,963 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,253,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,252,440,000 after purchasing an additional 134,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Crown by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,767,000 after acquiring an additional 169,718 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Crown by 42.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,271,000 after acquiring an additional 663,893 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Crown by 19.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,869,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,080,000 after acquiring an additional 300,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 13.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,882,000 after acquiring an additional 198,787 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCK opened at $105.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.65 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.82.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCK. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.80.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

