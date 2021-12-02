Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Director Sells $163,359.75 in Stock

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Director David Dantzker sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $163,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SRDX opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.84 million, a P/E ratio of 144.04 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.37. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.39 and a 1 year high of $62.27.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Surmodics had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Surmodics by 230.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Surmodics by 227.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Surmodics during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Surmodics during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surmodics Company Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

