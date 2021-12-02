Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,699 Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ATFV opened at $20.19 on Thursday. Alger 35 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $24.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39.

