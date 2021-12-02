Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,080,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,137,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,586,000.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.89. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

