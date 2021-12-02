Gradient Investments LLC Takes $39,000 Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DTM. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their target price on DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

DTM stock opened at $45.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $50.52.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

