Gradient Investments LLC Makes New $55,000 Investment in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 53.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth $8,234,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 112.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $55.35 on Thursday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of -425.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $270,192.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 163,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $9,027,418.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 408,810 shares of company stock worth $22,617,498 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

