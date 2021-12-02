Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 136.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $173,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

RGI opened at $185.39 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $151.18 and a 52 week high of $201.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.13.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.