Gradient Investments LLC Has $143,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 67,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,634 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,204,000.

BSCP stock opened at $21.92 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23.

