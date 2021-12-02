Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 545 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 159,631 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $5,087,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $4,524,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 106,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 570,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,432,000 after acquiring an additional 73,136 shares in the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAIN. Truist boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $44.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

