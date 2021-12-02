Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,395,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN opened at $144.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.34. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

