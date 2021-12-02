Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,965 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $15,261,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after buying an additional 89,770 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $3,266,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 130,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EPRT opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 161.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

