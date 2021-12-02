Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,529 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Harmonic worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLIT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Harmonic by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 212,010 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Harmonic by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 85,495 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Harmonic by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 384,128 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,349,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmonic alerts:

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $108,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,159,763.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,862,865 over the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.79. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.53, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLIT. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.