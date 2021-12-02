Invesco Ltd. Acquires 17,861 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 836,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,861 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.85% of Daktronics worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAKT. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Daktronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Daktronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Daktronics by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Daktronics by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Daktronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $212.72 million, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.66. Daktronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $144.73 million for the quarter. Daktronics had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 1.48%.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

