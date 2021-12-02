Symmetry Partners LLC Has $254,000 Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,963,000 after purchasing an additional 33,253 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 710,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,595,000 after acquiring an additional 19,498 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 112,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $127.09 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.20 and its 200 day moving average is $122.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.46.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

