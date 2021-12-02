Patrick G. Lepore Acquires 50,000 Shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Stock

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LCI stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. Lannett Company, Inc. has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 83.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Lannett by 0.9% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,757,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,228,000 after buying an additional 66,618 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lannett by 6.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,999,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 121,400 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in Lannett during the third quarter worth approximately $5,325,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lannett by 14.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 136,993 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Lannett by 859.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 959,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 859,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

