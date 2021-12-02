$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Agilent Technologies reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.07.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 155.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at $334,124,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 38.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,269,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,327,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at $228,450,000.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $148.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

