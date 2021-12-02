Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Receives $14.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Ecovyst news, Director Jonny Ginns acquired 52,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $497,889.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $47,651,689.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECVT stock opened at $9.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ecovyst has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.77 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.79%. Ecovyst’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ecovyst will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

