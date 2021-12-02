Patricia L. Wadors Sells 700 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $57,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PCOR opened at $78.05 on Thursday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.18 and a twelve month high of $108.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCOR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 94.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

