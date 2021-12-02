Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Trading Down 7.9%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) shares traded down 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $79.07 and last traded at $79.07. 447,261 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 8,184,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.89.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNA. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 500.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 52.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 40.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

