Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Splunk (SPLK)

Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/2/2021 – Splunk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

11/16/2021 – Splunk is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $155.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/1/2021 – Splunk is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $177.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Splunk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $203.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $111.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $207.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.57. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Splunk Inc alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $126,403.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,763,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,967. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,701 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,185,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,067,000. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,798,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,642,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.