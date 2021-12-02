Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) shot up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $17.05. 1,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 174,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.68.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ION Crossover Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,712,000. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,231,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,720,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Similarweb by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 894,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 244,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,794,000. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

