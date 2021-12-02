Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Trading 2.4% Higher

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) shares traded up 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.68 and last traded at $12.57. 6,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 404,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $765.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%. Research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

