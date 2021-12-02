Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.37

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 37419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HYLN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Hyliion in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $1,682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $2,493,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 925,000 shares of company stock worth $7,556,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hyliion in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Hyliion in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Hyliion in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Hyliion in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Hyliion in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

