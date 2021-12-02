SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,400 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the October 31st total of 423,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of SP stock opened at $26.48 on Thursday. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average is $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.95 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SP Plus will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in SP Plus by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SP Plus by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SP Plus by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in SP Plus by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SP Plus by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.