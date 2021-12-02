Short Interest in DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Drops By 49.7%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the October 31st total of 170,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 858.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $9.33.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

