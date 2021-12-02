Short Interest in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Drops By 50.0%

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datasea during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Datasea during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Datasea during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Datasea stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97. Datasea has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.18.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Datasea had a negative return on equity of 249.35% and a negative net margin of 725.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Datasea, Inc is a technology company that provides smart security systems. It focuses on visual and non-visual fusion perception algorithms and big data analytics technologies, by providing customers with smart security solutions, smart hardware, education-related technologies applicable and 5G value-added services across multiple scenarios and industries.

