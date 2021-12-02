Short Interest in Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Drops By 50.0%

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TYIDY opened at $81.72 on Thursday. Toyota Industries has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.31.

Toyota Industries Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and industrial machines. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, Textile Machinery, and Others. The Automobile segment includes vehicles, engines, car air-conditioning compressors, and car electronics.

