Symmetry Partners LLC Takes $263,000 Position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $8,206,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $7,724,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $1,969,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $1,930,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $1,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

GXO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

GXO stock opened at $92.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.94.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

