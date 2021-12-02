Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 62.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $105.35 on Thursday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.05.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 5.36%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.11.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.