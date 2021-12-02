AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 689.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 731.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 44.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $77.31 on Thursday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.70 and a 1-year high of $101.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.06.

In other news, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

