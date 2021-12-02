AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 11,100 Shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $344,000.

Get Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06. Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $25.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MINN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN).

Receive News & Ratings for Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.