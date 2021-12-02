Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,081 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $79.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $118.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.86.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

