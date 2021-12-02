Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROBO. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter.

ROBO stock opened at $67.45 on Thursday. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.76 and a 12-month high of $72.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.29.

