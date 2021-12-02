Intersect Capital LLC Makes New $89,000 Investment in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NLY. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.18.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

