Intersect Capital LLC Cuts Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Intersect Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vodafone Group by 391.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

VOD stock opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 9.9%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

