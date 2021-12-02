Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) vs. Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Critical Review

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) and Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Histogen and Equillium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogen -1,018.14% -84.22% -59.98% Equillium N/A -46.35% -38.85%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Histogen and Equillium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogen 0 0 2 0 3.00 Equillium 0 0 5 0 3.00

Histogen currently has a consensus price target of $3.20, indicating a potential upside of 615.56%. Equillium has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 204.62%. Given Histogen’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Histogen is more favorable than Equillium.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.6% of Histogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Equillium shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Histogen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.7% of Equillium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Histogen and Equillium’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogen $2.06 million 9.06 -$18.77 million ($0.59) -0.76 Equillium N/A N/A -$29.81 million ($1.35) -3.53

Histogen has higher revenue and earnings than Equillium. Equillium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Histogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Histogen has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equillium has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Equillium beats Histogen on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen, Inc. engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J. Mento and Gail K. Naughton on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc. engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D. Steel, and Stephen Connelly on March 16, 2017 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

