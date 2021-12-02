Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,514,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Garmin by 2,037.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 359,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after acquiring an additional 342,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Garmin by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,319,000 after acquiring an additional 291,472 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Garmin by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 998,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,445,000 after acquiring an additional 181,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,584,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,398,854,000 after acquiring an additional 158,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $132.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.66. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.59 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

GRMN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

