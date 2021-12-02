Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 3,963 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of AON by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $291.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $300.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.72. Aon plc has a one year low of $200.65 and a one year high of $326.25. The firm has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.89 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.90.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

