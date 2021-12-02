Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 1,181 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Generac were worth $34,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,180,000 after buying an additional 213,057 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after buying an additional 1,124,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,483,000 after buying an additional 48,655 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,464,000 after buying an additional 173,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,417,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNRC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Argus boosted their target price on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.60.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $8,923,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $403.57 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.56 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $441.47 and its 200 day moving average is $414.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

