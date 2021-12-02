Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.62 Million Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 33.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 27.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ opened at $199.03 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.27 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.12 and a 200-day moving average of $189.36.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 31.49%.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $170,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,906 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.09.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

