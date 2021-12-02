Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 42.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,745 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after purchasing an additional 527,204 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $31,987,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 859.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,166,000 after purchasing an additional 236,210 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $26,391,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 90.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 221,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,672,000 after buying an additional 105,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $126.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.95. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 55.70%.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

