Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Hasbro by 11.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Hasbro by 3.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Hasbro by 27.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth $229,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist dropped their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $653,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,982 shares of company stock worth $4,125,304. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HAS stock opened at $96.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.72. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.05 and a 12-month high of $104.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

