Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 13,184 Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 46.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PANL opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $168.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.65. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

