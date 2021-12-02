Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $7.68 Million Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of Lancaster Colony worth $7,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,064,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,512,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 11.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,668,000 after acquiring an additional 144,832 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 549,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,293,000 after acquiring an additional 26,196 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 60.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,053,000 after acquiring an additional 135,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,618,000 after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $147.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.14. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $145.79 and a 1-year high of $201.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.18.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.52). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $392.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

