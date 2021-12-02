Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 4,781 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 407,173 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $7,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AU. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $26.77.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

